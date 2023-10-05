‘Brilliant’ Tottenham player should now be fit in a matter of weeks

Tottenham Hotspur forward Brennan Johnson should now be fit to return from injury soon after the October international break.

That’s according to the Evening Standard who say that Johnson could return for Tottenham against Fulham on October 23.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Of course, this is an important update given Manor Solomon could now be missing for a matter of months.

The Israel international suffered a knee injury in training this week and a lengthy issue is feared.

And without the duo, Spurs really will lack depth in their squad when they head to Luton Town on Saturday.

Ange Postecoglou will have almost no senior attackers on the bench and will have to turn to a host of youngsters.

Jamie Donley and Alejo Veliz being the two most likely to make minutes from the bench.

And given Postecoglou is still managing the fitness of James Maddison and Son Heung-Min, it’s hardly ideal.

The situation does demonstrate how much work needs to be done to this Spurs squad despite their very exciting start.

Johnson’s return will be a big boost, but an injury for another Tottenham player would start the same cycle.

Johnson’s injury highlights a lack of depth at Tottenham

As well as missing some vital games for Spurs, Johnson will also be very disappointed that he won’t be able to go away with Wales.

The ‘brilliant’ 22-year-old is now at the beginnings of a very exciting international career.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Johnson is envisioned to fill some part of the hole left by Gareth Bale for Wales.

And some Spurs fans may be wishing the latter would consider coming out of retirement to join the club right now.

Spurs’ squad is thin even when all are available.

And Johnson’s injury does suggest that Tottenham do need to return to the market in January.

Despite a productive summer, there may be some frustration among Spurs fans that the club couldn’t achieve more.

Tottenham were linked with the likes of Elye Wahi at times, a move that would now look inspired after his Lens’ display against Arsenal.