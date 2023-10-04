24-year-old Tottenham star has just suffered an injury in training

Tottenham Hotspur winger Manor Solomon is said to have suffered an injury in training ahead of the game against Luton Town this weekend.

Spurs signed the talented 24-year-old in the summer. He has impressed whenever he has played, but if Israeli journalist Raz Amir is to be believed, he will be out for at least a couple of months now.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Manor Solomon has suffered an injury in Tottenham training

Manor Solomon is a fantastic player, and he gives Tottenham a different dimension when he is on the pitch.

The 24-year-old is quick, is a brilliant dribbler and has the ability to score goals and provide assists.

He is viewed by many as a fine asset for Ange Postecoglou in attack, but the new Spurs boss will now have to do without him for a while.

Amir claimed that Solomon has picked up an injury in training. In his report on ONE, the journalist further revealed that it is a meniscus tear and a decision over whether he needs surgery will be made tomorrow.

The initial diagnosis is that Solomon will be out for two to three months, which means he may not play again this year.

Amir tweeted: “Bad news for Tottenham fans and Israel NT: Manor Solomon injured in training, should be out for 2-3 months.”

Big blow but Spurs have options

Ange Postecoglou could have done without Manor Solomon getting injured, but it’s not the end of the world for Tottenham.

Spurs are not in Europe this season, which means they will mostly play just once a week. That means all their players will have plenty of time to recover.

Son Heung-min, Richarlison, Dejan Kulusevski, Brennan Johnson and Bryan Gil can all play in Solomon’s position, which means Postecoglou has enough options available at his disposal.

However, it is still a shame that Solomon will have to spend a period of time out of action.