‘Disappointing’: Ange Postecoglou gutted about news out of Tottenham

Tottenham suffered some bad news this week when they shared that Ivan Perisic suffered an injury and Ange Postecoglou spoke about the player in his recent press conference.

Tottenham could be without Ivan Perisic for the whole season as he picked up an ACL injury in training and these are bad injuries.

With the player also 34 years-old, it will no doubt take a lot of work to get him back into the team and into training when fully fit.

Tottenham have a huge game this weekend coming up against rivals Arsenal and Postecoglou spoke about Perisic’s injury in his press conference.

Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Ange Postecoglou on Ivan Perisic injury

Perisic has not started a game in the Premier League this season but he has been involved in all five games off the bench.

Speaking on the player and his injury, Postecoglou said: “Yeah, disappointing, first of all for Ivan more than anything else. Just one of those innocuous things that can happen in training. I’ve only worked with him for a while but you can see why he’s been at the top for so many years.

“It’s been really disappointing for us as well as because he’s been great for us and we don’t have a lot of experience in the group and he’s a real level head. He’s very strong-willed and I have no doubt that he’ll be back for club and country and stronger than ever.”

This is very high praise from the manager about Perisic and no doubt he will be a very big miss for Spurs whilst injured.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

When he has come off the bench, Perisic has made a strong impact and he has been a very big influence on games.

Hopefully he can recover well and get back onto the pitch before the current Premier League season comes to a close.