It’s still possible £20m player joins Liverpool or Manchester United this summer

Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch could still join Liverpool or Manchester United in the final days of the transfer window.

That’s according to journalist Ben Jacobs, who was providing an update on the Dutch international’s future on social media.

Liverpool fans will be becoming more and more familiar with the name Ryan Gravenberch.

Jurgen Klopp has been a fan of the 21-year-old since before he made the switch to Bayern Munich last summer.

He’s now valued at £20m after struggling to make an impact at the German champions over the past 12 months.

Photo by Daniel Kopatsch/Getty Images

Liverpool are still in the market for a new midfielder before the transfer window closes.

They’ve identified plenty of options, but sporting director Jorg Schmadtke is a huge fan of Gravenberch.

It’s still possible that Gravenberch could join Liverpool or fierce rivals Manchester United very soon.

Much will depend on whether Bayern Munich finally give the 21-year-old the green light to move on this summer.

Gravenberch could still join Liverpool

Speaking about the Dutch international, Jacobs said: “Other Liverpool names to look out for. I’m still told Gravenberch at Bayern is a possibility for both Liverpool and Manchester United.

“We have to wait and see what the Bayern stance is, but the player would be open to a Liverpool move and is a long-standing target because Liverpool were looking at him before he made the move to Bayern Munich.

“Even though Thomas Tuchel has calmed things a little bit with the player, the left-over situation from [Julian] Nagelsmann is still there and I think as a consequence, Gravenberch hasn’t fully settled.

“So that one could be a possibility in the final days and hours of the window.”

If Gravenbech is going to join Liverpool this summer, they need to make their move soon.

They can’t afford to wait for Manchester United to make an offer and therefore get forced into a bidding war.

Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images

Erik ten Hag is still trying to move players on such as Scott McTominay and Harry Maguire.

They may need to let those players go in order to move for Gravenberch.

That might give Liverpool the window of opportunity they need to sign Gravenberch.