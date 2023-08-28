Newcastle could now make late move for £30m PL player; Trippier thinks he’s ‘fantastic’

Newcastle United could return to the race to sign Harry Maguire in the final days of the summer transfer window, with Manchester United only willing to let the centre-back leave on a permanent basis.

That is according to a report from the Daily Mail, which notes that the Magpies may reignite their interest in the England international depending on potential injury concerns.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Harry Maguire is facing the very real possibility of remaining at Manchester United before the transfer deadline. The 30-year-old has not got off the bench so far this season.

The Daily Mail reports that West Ham have failed to agree a £30 million deal for Maguire this summer. But they remain in the running to bring him to the London Stadium.

Newcastle could consider late move for Maguire

However, the report claims that Manchester United are not going to let Maguire leave on loan. They will only consider permanent bids for the defender.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

The Daily Mail notes that Everton and Newcastle could make a move for Maguire. Of course, Eddie Howe’s side now have concerns about Sven Botman after he appeared to hurt his ankle during the second-half of their dramatic defeat to Liverpool on Sunday.

If Botman is out for a long time, Newcastle would be taking a huge gamble if they did not bring another defender in. And Maguire has so much experience in the Premier League.

His stock has fallen quite considerably over the last few years. But he is someone Kieran Trippier has previously labelled a ‘fantastic‘ leader. So he would have the potential to be a decent signing for Newcastle.

It does not appear that it would be good news for Maguire for him to stay at Old Trafford.

Perhaps Newcastle may be one side who now offer him an escape route in the final days of the window.