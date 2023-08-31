Player with just two appearances is now going to stay at Celtic even though he wants to leave

Celtic are working on getting a number of players out of the club before the transfer deadline hits on Friday night.

Albian Ajeti and Ismaila Soro have already been touted for moves away from the club and with Brendan Rodgers reportedly looking to add another goalkeeper to the squad, it seemed that would have cast doubt over two players’ futures at the club.

Ben Siegrist and Scott Bain would probably be deemed surplus to requirements if Rodgers did bring in another ‘keeper but according to the Daily Mail, Siegrist is set to stay despite wanting to leave Celtic in order to get first-team football.

The report from Stephen McGowan says, “Hopeful of heading out in search of first-team football, goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist is now expected to stay put.”

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Siegrist joined Celtic in the summer of 2022 as a free agent. Signed as a backup to Joe Hart, the Swiss goalkeeper at the time said that although he understood his role in the squad, he was keen to show that he had the ability to bring his skills to the Celtic team. [Sky Sports].

Siegrist has made just two first-team appearances for Celtic. He appeared in the early stages of the League Cup and played the full 90 minutes in the 4-1 away win over Ross County and the 4-0 win over Motherwell in the quarter-final.

But since then, he has been nowhere near the starting lineup. Siegrist was out for a period of time with a calf injury, but even after he recovered, Scott Bain seemed to be the preferred backup option.

Now, despite wanting to leave the club, Siegrist is set to stay and continue to be Hart’s deputy for the remainder of the season.

