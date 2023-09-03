Brendan Rodgers has 24-year-old Liverpool player at the top of his ‘wanted list’

The transfer window may have closed but that doesn’t put an end to speculation surrounding Celtic and who they could potentially bring to the club in January or beyond.

Many Celtic fans believed bringing in a goalkeeper was a necessity this summer. With the Champions League group stages to negotiate, a full domestic calendar and the fact that Joe Hart is now into his final year at the club, a long-term replacement was said to be one of Rodgers’ priorities before deadline day.

As it stands, Celtic failed to bring a ‘keeper in but it seems that Rodgers is still planning ahead to secure himself a new number one.

According to a report in The Sun, the Celtic manager has already failed in a bid to bring Liverpool goalkeeper, Caoimhin Kelleher, to the club.

The 24-year-old Republic of Ireland international was said to be the subject of an enquiry by Celtic this summer but Liverpool rejected the approach.

The Premier League club fear that they may lose their own number one this summer as Alisson could be subject to a big-money move to Saudi Arabia.

However, the report does say that a Liverpool exit for Kelleher does look likely, but not at this present moment in time.

Kelleher has only made 21 first-team appearances for Liverpool. In that, however, has has played against the likes of Ajax and FC Midtjylland in the Champions League.

More recently though, Kelleher was in goal for the English League Cup Final penalty shootout win over Chelsea in 2022.

Undoubtedly, Kelleher is a talented goalkeeper and, hopefully, Rodgers will make a January move as he looks to find a long-term replacement for Joe Hart.

