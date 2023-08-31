‘Incredible’ Tottenham player who’s blown Postecoglou away has just signed a new contract

Exciting Tottenham Hotspur youngster Dane Scarlett has just signed a new contract at the club.

A report from The Athletic has shared more details about the youngster’s future.

Tottenham fans got an uninspected glimpse of Dane Scarlett this week.

He was named on the bench by Ange Postecoglou against Fulham in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

With Spurs 1-0 down thanks to a Micky Van de Ven own goal, Scarlett was brought on for Giovani Lo Celso at half-time.

He played his part in Tottenham taking the match to penalties but didn’t end up taking a spot kick.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Postecoglou admitted after the match he would sit down for talks with Scarlett over his future.

The Australian coach has now made his decision and Scarlett will play for Ipswich Town on loan this season.

However, in more exciting news for Tottenham fans, Scarlett has agreed a new contract at the club.

He only signed a new deal 12 months ago but has been rewarded for his good form in pre-season.

Scarlett agrees new Tottenham contract

The report from The Athletic shared the news that Scarlett has signed a one-year extension on his current deal.

This will see the 19-year-old forward stay at the club until 2027.

He is now set to embark on the second loan move of his career after spending last season on loan at Portsmouth.

He didn’t score many goals in League 1, finding the back of the net just six times in 40 appearances in all competitions.

Scarlett will hope he fares better at Ipswich in the Championship who have started the season well.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

The ‘incredible’ forward has a big fan in Ange Postecoglou who said earlier this summer: “He’s been really good.

“I’ve been really impressed with him since we’ve come in. I’m really happy with the way he’s developed and the way he’s training.”

A new contract for Scarlett at Tottenham could be followed up by a new deal for another youngster who has impressed this summer.

Spurs are beginning to look to the future while also concentrating on bringing in players before deadline day such as Brennan Johnson who can contribute immediately.