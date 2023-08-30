Tottenham now planning to reward ‘brilliant’ player with new contract

Tottenham Hotspur are planning to reward Pape Matar Sarr by handing the midfielder a new contract following his brilliant start to the campaign.

That is according to a report from 90min, which comes with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg being offered the chance to leave Spurs for one of their Premier League rivals.

Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images

Pape Matar Sarr has been one of several revelations within Ange Postecoglou’s squad at the beginning of the new campaign.

Tottenham set to hand Sarr a new contract

The 20-year-old did not start the draw with Brentford. But he has since shone alongside Yves Bissouma, helping Tottenham beat both Manchester United and Bournemouth.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Sarr scored the opening goal in the win over Erik ten Hag’s side. And he produced an outrageously good pass to set up James Maddison for his goal at the Vitality Stadium at the weekend.

It seems that Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg could be about to leave before the window closes, with the Dane being offered to Manchester United.

But 90min suggests that Tottenham are ready to ensure that the Senegal international commits even more of his future to the club, by rewarding Sarr with a new contract.

As shown by Transfermarkt, the 20-year-old is tied down until 2026. So Spurs are not under a huge amount of pressure right now to agree fresh terms with Sarr.

But it would ensure that the good feeling surrounding Tottenham continues. It has been an absolutely amazing start to the campaign. And Postecoglou has taken no time to capture the imagination of the supporters.

If Sarr and Bissouma continue to build their understanding, plenty of teams are really going to struggle to get the better of the midfield battle against Spurs this season.

He is a ‘brilliant‘ talent. And it appears that he could be at Tottenham for some time to come.