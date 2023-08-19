Ange Postecoglou says there’s a teenager at Tottenham who has blown him away

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has claimed that young Dane Scarlett has really impressed him in training.

The 19-year-old has come through the ranks at the Spurs academy, and everyone can see he’s a hugely talented player. He has a big future ahead of him, and Postecoglou has already liked what he has seen.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Ange Postecoglou says Dane Scarlett has impressed him at Tottenham

The one thing Tottenham fans will love about Ange Postecoglou is that he will give young players an opportunity whenever he can.

That was not always the case when Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte were at the helm, which makes the Aussie a breath of fresh air at the club.

Dane Scarlett is one young player who has been trying to break into the first team in recent years, and this season may well be the time for him.

Postecoglou says he will decide over the next two weeks whether to keep him at the club or loan him out, but he admitted that the youngster has seriously impressed him.

The Spurs boss said in his press conference, as quoted by Football London: “He’s been really good. I’ve been really impressed with him since we’ve come in. He had a bit of an injury which set him back a little bit in pre-season but we’re keeping him with us at the moment.

“I’ll probably make the decision on Dane in the next couple of weeks. It’s always a fine balancing act of whether they stay with us in the training environment, depending on the type of game time we think they’ll get, as opposed to going out and getting some meaningful game time at his age.

“We’ll make that decision but I’m really happy with the way he’s developed and the way he’s training and we’ll make that decision over the next week or so.”

Photo by MB Media/Getty Images

TBR View:

Tottenham have a big void up top following the departure of Harry Kane last week.

The Englishman was their best player, but now that he’s gone, Spurs need all the help they can get to replace his goals.

Postecoglou is likely to bring in a new striker in the coming weeks, but if for some reason that cannot be done, Scarlett could well get an opportunity.

It will be interesting to see how this pans out, but the fact that Scarlett has impressed Postecoglou is great news for him.