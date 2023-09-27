‘Incredible player’: Pundit says 25-year-old Celtic player has a big future ahead of him

Celtic star, Daizen Maeda, had what it takes to make it to the top in football. That’s according to radio pundit, Gordon Dalziel.

The Japanese striker was in superb form for the Hoops in the 3-0 win at Almondvale and has been enjoying all the plaudits for his performance against David Martindale’s men.

The Livingston manager was overawed by Maeda’s performance on Saturday and Dalziel joined in on the chorus of praise and said he was well worth his goal against Livi.

Dalziel said [Clyde SSB], “I think he can go a long, long way. He is an incredible player to have in your team. Especially when you go down to ten men.

“And as I say, him and Kyogo occupied Livingston’s back four. No problem at all. And their work rate was incredible.

“And all credit to the lad because if anyone on the park deserved a goal, and it was a terrific goal, it was certainly him.”

Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

What can I say that hasn’t been said about Maeda before? Yes, his final ball can at times be frustrating but, my goodness, the other qualities he brings to the side definitely make him undroppable at the moment.

Brendan Rodgers has worked wonders with the Japan international and whatever he is doing with him at Lennoxtown is paying dividends on matchday.

Next up for Celtic is a trip to Fir Park to face Motherwell. Stuart Kettlewell’s men have been in superb form this season and, if truth be told, should have beaten Rangers last weekend.

Celtic do face a tough test at Fir Park but with Maeda in the side, the supporters can be confident of taking all three points back to Celtic Park.

