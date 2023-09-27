 ‘He can score goals’: Craig Moore says ‘relentless’ 25-year-old Celtic star is a great finisher

Craig Moore has launched a brilliant defence of Celtic striker, Daizen Madea, as the former Rangers defender shuts down a narrative that has been the rounds on the Japanese star.

Many of Maeda’s critics have been saying that the 25-year-old is not a good at finishing and, yes, his goalscoring return for Celtic is not up there with the likes of Liel Abada, but Moore jumped to his defence and said that the Hoops man is a great finisher.

Moore said [The Go Radio Football Show], “He doesn’t give you a moment’s peace. You know, the energy. He’s relentless.

“He’s in attacking positions and then the next minute maybe Celtic have lost the ball and you’ll see him then tracking back 30-40 yards.

“The amount of work that he does and, by the way, he can he can score goals.

“He maybe scores the harder opportunities at this moment in time, but again, this is a player who did score 23 goals.

“I’ll keep going back to that, 23 goals in his season prior to coming to Celtic when he was at Yokohama. 23 goals.”

Maeda has been gaining plaudits for his work for the Celtic team and this was highlighted in the 3-0 win over Livingston at the weekend.

Photo by Steve Welsh/Getty Images

And as TBR Celtic told yesterday, the club put out a tweet on social media celebrating that very fact. His game is more than just goals as we all know.

But if there is any doubt at how effective he can be as a Celtic striker, just look at his goal return when Rodgers used him through the middle during preseason. He was incredible.

Maeda may still have to work on hitting the back of the net at the moment, but he has proven for club and country, that if called upon, he can be a very effective striker.

