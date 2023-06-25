Arsenal might end up signing a number of players this summer but one man they won’t be landing is Atletico Bilbao forward, Nico Williams.

Williams has emerged as a target for clubs in the Premier League after impressing in La Liga once again.

Aston Villa have been heavily linked with a move for the 20-year-old, while Arsenal have also been credited with holding a significant interest in him.

However, according to Spanish media outlet COPE, Williams will now sign a new contract in Bilbao rather than look to move on during the current window.

Nico Williams to sign new contract

According to COPE, Williams has decided he will now stay with Bilbao for the foreseeable future at least.

Interestingly, Williams’ new contract will still include a release-clause of around £40m in it. Whether or not that is something the likes of Villa and Arsenal continune to keep an eye on, remains to be seen.

For the Gunners, landing Williams was never going to be at the top of their list this summer. Their priorities lie with signing the likes of Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber.

Villa, meanwhile, are in for a big summer themselves and could see a number of new arrivals.

A future star

Lauded as an ‘incredible‘ talent, Williams is clearly on his way to being one of the top attacking players in Europe.

His performances have already seen full caps come his way with Spain and that in itself is quite the achievement at such a young age.

Arsenal would have done with another attacking player in wide areas this summer. Yes, they might be signing Kai Havertz but having someone who can step in for Bukayo Saka in certain games is also key.

Williams will get a big move one day. For now, though, it seems like he is being patient.