The idea of Arsenal signing both Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo can not be discounted this summer.

Arsenal appear to be losing ground in the race to sign Rice, but that deal is far from dead, and according to Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth, speaking to Hayters TV, the Gunners are continuing to monitor Caicedo.

Sheth conceded that this double deal does look unlikely, but he refused to say it was impossible.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Caicedo and Rice possible

Sheth shared his verdict on this potential double swoop.

“Could Arsenal sign both Caicedo and Rice?” Sheth was asked.

“However unlikely that looks, you can’t ever rule it out. The information I’m given is that the primary focus is on Rice, Havertz and now the Jurrien Timber story is growing legs as well, but I’m told they’re keeping an eye on Caicedo’s situation at Brighton as well,” Sheth said.

“Their recruitment is sensational, but what they did is they decided they wanted to keep him because he’s a fantastic player and they knew that if he stayed and he continued his form, it wouldn’t just be Arsenal who were interested come the summer.”

“Come the summer, they thought there would be more than Arsenal interested in Caicedo, and it has proven that way. We’re hearing he’s the number one target for three Premier League clubs.”

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Statement

If Arsenal can do this double deal it would be a massive statement of intent.

For far too long, the Gunners have dithered when it comes to bringing in their top targets, often settling for second best or just signing one player rather than multiple big stars.

Bringing in Rice and Caicedo in the same summer would show the rest of Europe that they mean business, and it could kickstart what could be an incredible season at the Emirates.

Keep an eye on these two players as the summer rolls on.