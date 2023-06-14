Arsenal are keeping tabs on Nico Williams having been long-time admirers of the Athletic winger.

That is according to a report from 90min, which suggests that the Gunners could rival Unai Emery and Aston Villa for the signature of the 20-year-old.

Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Nico Williams has had a brilliant season with Athletic. He has scored nine goals and contributed six assists in all competitions for the Basque side.

Arsenal keeping tabs on Nico Williams

Reports from Marca on Wednesday claimed that Williams is Emery’s number one target for Aston Villa this summer. And they are ready to offer the Spain international a deal worth £115,000-a-week.

Photo by David Aliaga/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Williams meanwhile, reportedly has a release clause of £42.8 million.

90min also notes that the Villans want Williams and have even opened talks to sign the wide-man. But there is plenty of interest from elsewhere in the Premier League.

Arsenal have been fans of Williams for some time. Meanwhile, 90min claims that Newcastle and Manchester City have made an enquiry in recent months.

Arsenal are surely going to bring in cover and competition for Bukayo Saka this summer. Saka has been unbelievable during his time in the first-team at the Emirates.

But he did start to look a little jaded towards the end of this past season. And Arsenal are going to have even more big games next year as they prepare for their Champions League return.

Williams’ older brother Inaki has previously noted that he is an ‘incredible‘ athlete. So he would definitely be an exciting signing for the Gunners.

However, it would appear that it is Emery on pole position to secure his signature.