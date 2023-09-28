‘Improved immensely’: Pundit says Brendan Rodgers has already made 22-year-old Celtic player so much better

The best thing about watching Celtic this season is that there are so many players who are now starting to show signs of improvement under Brendan Rodgers.

Daizen Maeda has been well-spoken about this week after his performance against Livingston. Callum McGregor and Liam Scales are another two who have thrived under Rodgers.

And let’s not forget Greg Taylor. After a shaky start, the Scotland full-back is now looking more confident and assured under the Celtic manager.

Matt O’Riley has improved so much at Celtic under Rodgers

But radio pundit, Gordon Dalziel has highlighted Matt O’Riley as one that has benefitted most from the return of Brendan Rodgers.

Dalziel says that the 22-year-old has become a threat under Rodgers and that he is a ‘very intelligent’ footballer.

Dalziel said [Clyde SSB], “I think Matt O’Riley is starting to improve immensely under Brendan Rodgers. And the reason why, most importantly for a midfield player with the ability he’s got, he’s adding goals now.

Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images

“He’s become a threat. He’s getting into these positions, he’s getting more licenced to go forward, he’s a very intelligent footballer and he started to show he knows where the back of the net is.

“I think he’s improved immensely under Brendan Rodgers.”

The future looks really good for Matt O’Riley

TBR Celtic has already spoken about this week how O’Riley is set to be offered a new deal at Celtic. The transfer interest shown in him has sparked the club into protecting their asset and stopping one of the best players from leaving the team.

He is also in demand at international level with both Denmark and Norway vying for his services.

His rich vein of form has made him an instant fan favourite and at such a young age has so many years ahead of him to become a successful player at the very top of the game.

Celtic are lucky to have O’Riley and, hopefully, if he can be persuaded to sing a new deal, the fans will get to enjoy him for a few years more at Celtic Park.

