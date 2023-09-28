‘Outstanding’: Peter Grant says 28-year-old didn’t get any credit for his performance vs Livingston

Daizen Maeda has been the talk of the Celtic town this week. And rightly so.

The Japanese winger was superb against Livingston on Saturday and right deserves all the praise coming his way.

However, former Celtic hero, Peter Grant, has said that one player’s performance at Almondvale went right under the radar on Saturday.

Whilst Grant believes that Maeda’s performance was excellent, he says that the 25-year-old inspired Kyogo Furuhashi to produce another ‘outstanding’ performance in the green and white hoops.

Grant said [The Go Radio Football Show], “I thought it sparked Kyogo [Furuhashi] as well. I thought he worked extremely hard and didn’t get the credit for his performance.

“Because he was running down the side and created a couple of chances. I thought he was outstanding.”

Kyogo, as always, was superb for Celtic on Saturday. That’s probably why he doesn’t get the recognition he deserves every week.

Because he does it consistently. Just like Callum McGregor. Both players turn out superb performances for Celtic week in, week out.

It’s just expected. So much so that they only grab the headlines when they aren’t playing at their consistent best. It’s unfair but that’s the standards both of these excellent players have set.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Having said that, Maeda is the exact same. He also gives 110% every week for the jersey. The reason he is receiving so many plaudits this week is because his goal in the 95th minute epitomised just how hard he worked on Saturday.

His goal brought his display into more prominence and now he is enjoying the adulation of the Celtic support because of it.

Kyogo will continue to be one of Celtic’s most important players this season and Grant was correct to highlight just how good he was. Let’s hope the Japanese striker continues his rich vein of form as Celtic go to Fir Park this weekend.

