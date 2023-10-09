‘I’m convinced’: 25-year-old Celtic player thinks Brendan Rodgers is going to make him so much better

Celtic have worked incredibly hard this season to get all of their star players signed up to new deals.

Matt O’Riley, Callum McGregor and Kyogo Furuhashi are just a handful of players who have committed their long-term futures to the club:

As I said above, the Celtic board should be commended for their efforts in putting together a financial package that suits each and every one of those players.

However, it’s not just the board that the Celtic fans must thank. At least in Reo Hatate‘s case, the fans must thank Brendan Rodgers for convincing the Japanese midfielder to sign on for another five years.

Why did Reo Hatate sign a new five-year Celtic deal?

Well, it’s pretty obvious. Hatate was in a joking mood when the question was put to him after Celtic’s win against Kilmarnock

When asked why he signed a new deal, Hatate joked [Daily Record], “Because the money goes up!”

But then the Celtic midfielder got serious and revealed exactly why he signed on for another five years at the club.

Hatate continued, “No, putting jokes to the side, speaking to the manager and speaking about the future plans, I’m convinced about his plan and I thought I can improve myself under this manager.”

If Rodgers can make Hatate a better player then the Celtic fans are in for a treat over the next few years. The supporters will all agree that the Japan international has been a standout player for the club since he joined in January 2022.

His class and nous in the middle of the park not only outshines domestically but also against the best in Europe in the Champions League.

Now that Hatate has signed a new contract, it looks like he is getting back to his best after an indifferent start to the season and I cannot wait to see how he plays for the club after the international break.

