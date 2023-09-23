Brendan Rodgers must drop 28-year-old and start Celtic player who Jurgen Klinsmann rates highly, Predicted XI

As Celtic get set to face Livingston at the Toni Macaroni today, the Hoops fans will be wondering how the team will line up after their exertions on Tuesday in the Champions League.

Playing just over half an hour with only nine men will have taken a lot out of the team and Brendan Rodgers must be looking to rotate the squad to keep them fresh.

Celtic must rest Kyogo Furuhashi

One player that the Celtic manager must look to rest is Kyogo Furuhashi. The Japanese striker has been in superb form for Celtic this season scoring four goals in six domestic appearances.

Many Celtic fans may disagree with me suggesting that he should be left out today but hear me out. Kyogo has been suffering from a troublesome shoulder injury and he needs an opportunity to allow it to heal.

A dislocated shoulder is a serious, and painful, injury. Believe me, I’ve done it four times. And once it’s been dislocated once, it very easily pops out again as Kyogo has seen.

Against Livingston, the Japanese striker will be subjected to, shall we say a ‘physical’ team and Rodgers should be cautious and consider taking him out of the firing line.

Hyeongyu Oh should start for Celtic vs Livingston

The Korean striker is just what the team needs against Livingston. The West Lothian side are physical and will get in the Celtic players’ faces.

Oh has that physical presence that can cause them problems but also gives as good as he gets. Plus, the 22-year-old needs valuable minutes if he is to develop into the player that his national manager, Jurgen Klinsmann, believes he can be.

Oh knows the way to goal, Brendan Rodgers needs to give him the chance to show it this season.

Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images



Predicted Celtic XI vs Livingston

GK: Joe Hart

DEF: Greg Taylor, Liam Scales, Gustaf Lagerbielke, Alistair Johnston

MID: Reo Hatate, Callum McGregor, Matt O’Riley

FW: Luis Palma, Hyoengyu Oh, Daizen Maeda

Score prediction: Livingston 0 v 2 Celtic

In other news, ‘Had an excellent game’: James McFadden hails ‘outstanding’ 25-year-old Celtic player vs Feyenoord