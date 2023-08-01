Neil Ruddock has predicted that West Ham United manager David Moyes will be the first Premier League manager to leave his club next season.

Ruddock was asked to make some predictions on TalkSPORT (1/8 9:21am) ahead of the league restarting.

It’s not been an easy summer for West Ham after the sale of Declan Rice.

David Moyes has been unable to sign a replacement for Rice, or reinforcements in any other position for that matter.

West Ham suffered a 3-1 defeat to Rennes at the weekend as they step up their preparations for the start of the season.

Tomas Soucek and Flynn Downes was Moyes’s chosen midfield that day, which doesn’t inspire much confidence before the season starts.

Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

Ruddock now thinks West Ham manager Moyes could be the first manager to depart next season.

It’s easy to forget that the club’s domestic form was pretty poor last year, with the club in danger of being relegated for much of the season.

The Europa Conference League papered over those cracks and West Ham’s exploits in the Europa League next season could determine the Scot’s future.

Ruddock thinks West Ham could sack Moyes next season

Asked who the first manager to leave would be next season, Ruddock said: “I am feeling it for David Moyes. A month out from last season he was under pressure.

“They were struggling in the league, they won a European trophy but they’ve sold Declan Rice for just over £100m, they haven’t made any more signings.

“He’s not getting on with the technical director, Moyes wants players with Premier League experience, where do you go with that? Where are West Ham going to go?

“As a manager, why would you want one? You wouldn’t want a technical director overseeing who you want to sign.

“I think he’s under pressure, I really feel sorry for him.”

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

West Ham will be hoping they can get a deal over the line for a midfielder quickly to inspire some confidence among the fans.

After having a bid for James Ward-Prowse turned down, they may walk away from a deal.

They may be in a similar position with Fulham’s Joao Palhinha and Edson Alvarez is now of interest to Chelsea.

If Ruddock’s prediction comes true, then it would be a sad way for Moyes’s time at West Ham to end.

After delivering their first piece of silverware in decades, he deserves to be backed this summer.

Unfortunately, that hasn’t been the case so far, despite the money available to spend.