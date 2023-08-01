Chelsea now interested in ‘exceptional’ West Ham target, he’s ready to leave his club

Chelsea are interested in signing West Ham United target Edson Alvarez if a deal for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo can’t be completed.

That’s according to The Times who say the midfielder has been on Chelsea’s radar since last summer.

Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images

The report states that Chelsea attempted to negotiate a deal with Ajax on deadline day for upwards of £40 million.

Alvarez, who has made it public knowledge that he’s seeking a new challenge, was reportedly also wanted by Newcastle United in the past, a testament to how well he’s developing at Ajax.

West Ham’s move for 25-year-old Alvarez has hit something of a brick wall this summer.

Whilst West Ham are seeking to sign two midfielders to help cope with the departure of Declan Rice they’ve made no progress in a deal to sign the Mexico international.

That may partly be because of tensions in the club’s recruitment department.

David Moyes is said to be keen on recruiting Premier League talent which will take little time to adapt to the East London club.

And on the other hand, new technical director Tim Steidten is thought to prefer a more pragmatic approach across Europe.

Either way, it seems that if Chelsea do swivel their focus to Edson Alvarez in this window then they’ll face little opposition from West Ham.

Chelsea now interested in West Ham target Alvarez

If the clubs inefficiencies in this summer’s market weren’t enough, West Ham’s London rivals beating them to an ‘exceptional’ target might well be.

West Ham fans will surely be incredibly frustrated at the lack of cohesion in approaching what is a crucial market.

Photo by Patrick Goosen/BSR Agency/Getty Images

A club of West Ham’s size shouldn’t be threatened by relegation in any season, and there’s surely danger again if they don’t recruit well.

A side with Declan Rice in it didn’t look comfortable across the season let alone without.

Moyes, Steidten and West Ham need to find a common strategy to end this window well.

Otherwise West Ham missing out on Alvarez to Chelsea could be the least of their worries.