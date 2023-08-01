West Ham fail in their bid to sign ‘world class’ talent, they might not try again

West Ham may walk away from a bid to sign Southampton’s 28-year-old captain James Ward-Prowse in this summer’s window.

That’s according to The Guardian who revealed that the East London club have had a second offer turned down.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Ward-Prowse is a key target for West Ham but the club are not willing to match Southampton’s asking price of £40m.

David Moyes’ side instead value the set-piece wizard at no more than £25m.

Moyes is said to want two midfielders this summer after the sale of Declan Rice and will be growing increasingly concerned.

West Ham are now the only club in the Premier League yet to make a signing.

The club have considerable interest in the likes of Conor Gallagher, Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay but are falling short on valuation each time.

It would seem that Moyes’ preference to sign proven Premier League expertise is becoming problematic when it comes to asking price.

It’s well documented that there’s a dispute in West Ham’s recruitment department right now with new technical director Tim Steidten’s targets being vetoed.

And if West Ham continue to pursue the likes of Ward-Prowse they may once again be disappointed with a reply to their bid.

West Ham may not bid again for Ward-Prowse

There’s currently frustration across the board at West Ham right now.

Fans want signings, Moyes wants signing, and so does Tim Steidten.

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

However, a lack of cohesion and intention seems to be costing the club, and we’re no longer in the early stages of the summer.

It seems West Ham may need to bite the bullet in at least one respect.

If they are to chase premium Premier League talent then they will need to pay premium prices.



And if not, they’ll need to look across the continent and put trust in the options Steidten is presenting.

A bid for ‘word class’ talent like James Ward-Prowse was always going to be expensive for West Ham.

It’s a massive summer for the club, they have huge funds to reinvest from Declan Rice’s sale and they have a real need to do so.

The club can’t go backwards this year, they can’t endure another relegation battle, or it could lead to a lot of change.