Ilkay Gundogan could leave Man City this summer, after claims Arsenal want to sign him











Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan is no closer to signing a new contract amid interest from Arsenal.

That’s according to a report from The Athletic, outlining the future of the German midfielder.

Ilkay Gundogan has been one of Manchester City’s most consistent performers under Pep Guardiola.

Deployed in a number of different roles, including as a centre-forward, he’s always performed brilliantly.

Signed back in 2016 for £21m, that deal has turned out to be an absolute bargain for Man City.

Named captain of the club by his teammates this season, Gundogan has led from the front.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

However, he’s now 32, and Manchester City may be looking elsewhere this summer to refresh their midfield.

This could open up an opportunity for Arsenal to swoop if Gundogan doesn’t agree a new contract.

Mikel Arteta’s side have done very well out of raiding the current Premier League champions this season.

Gundogan contract situation could open up opportunity for Arsenal

The report from The Athletic states that, ‘Interestingly, this summer, City could lose Bernardo [Silva] and Gundogan and sign [Jude] Bellingham, meaning suddenly the midfield balance is way off.

‘City will be looking for a Gundogan alternative if he does leave rather than replacing him with a different type of player.

‘Gundogan and City have been in talks about extending his contract, which expires in the summer, but at the moment there is no agreement and no immediate prospect of one.’

The ‘incredible’ midfielder has already reportedly decided he wants to leave in the upcoming transfer window.

Spanish outlet Sport believes that Arsenal are keen to pounce if Gundogan doesn’t sign a new contract with his current club.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The Gunners want to bring in a new central midfielder this summer, with Declan Rice heavily linked.

Arsenal have massively benefitted from adding players to their squad who have experience winning trophies.

Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus have transformed the Gunners on and off the pitch.

Ilkay Gundogan could certainly do the same, having won four Premier Leagues as well as multiple other competitions.

He would also offer Mikel Arteta incredible versatility in midfield and attack.

If he doesn’t extend his stay at The Etihad, Arteta will be asked Jesus and Zinchenko to get on the phone and convince their old teammate to make the move to the capital.

Show all