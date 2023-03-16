Arsenal interested in Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan











Arsenal are one of the sides interested in Ilkay Gundogan with his contract with Manchester City currently locked in stalemate, according to a report from Sport in Spain.

Of course, Arsenal’s Premier League title challenge has been spearheaded by a number of figures who have made the move from the Etihad Stadium.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Mikel Arteta, Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko have all headed over from City. And it appears that another key name could make the same switch at some stage in the future.

Arsenal interested in Gundogan

According to Sport, Gundogan’s talks with Manchester City over a new deal are at standstill. The Germany international wants a new two-year contract with a hefty salary. And that is not someone the Cityzens are prepared to offer.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Barcelona are monitoring the situation, with the midfielder’s contract up this summer. And Sport claims that Camp Nou would be the 32-year-old’s preferred destination if he decides to leave. They are prepared to offer him the length of contract he is looking for, but not the terms.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are also interested in the former Borussia Dortmund star.

It would be a coup for Arsenal to sign Gundogan given his contract status. He is someone with 90 goal involvements in 290 games for the club since his £21 million move.

Pep Guardiola has described him as ‘incredible‘. And he is yet another winner. The Gunners have really benefitted from having Jesus and Zinchenko in their squad this season.

City may be powerless to stop Gundogan moving to the Emirates if they cannot agree a new deal. But you would think that the prospect of him joining Arsenal may be in the back of their minds during talks.

The last thing they will want is for another of their players to prove to be an unbelievable signing for Arsenal.