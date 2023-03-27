Manchester City think 'incredible' Arsenal target has decided to leave











Manchester City believe that Arsenal target Ilkay Gundogan has already decided to leave this summer – and may have chosen his preferred next move.

Of course, Arsenal’s push for the Premier League title this season is being led by two players who made the move from the Etihad Stadium in the summer. Both Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus have been outstanding additions for Mikel Arteta’s men. And it seems that the Gunners were looking to repeat the trick in the next window.

According to recent reports from Sport, Arsenal are one of the teams interested in Gundogan as his contract with Manchester City winds down.

Photo by Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Based on what Sport is now reporting, it is looking increasingly likely that the German will leave City this summer.

According to Sport, the Cityzens would love to keep the midfielder for one more year. However, they fear that he has already decided that he wants to move. And they think that he may be headed to Barcelona.

Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

The Catalan giants want to offer Ilkay Gundogan a two-year deal at Camp Nou. And talks have been going on for some time.

However, any deal is subject to Barca addressing their current problems with Financial Fair Play. And that may obviously play into Arsenal’s hands should they make an offer of their own.

You can understand why Gundogan’s preference seems to be joining Barca. He has achieved all he can domestically with Manchester City. So joining Arsenal may not excite him on the same level – despite their amazing campaign this time around.

He turns 33 later this year. And he will be aware that the opportunity to play for Barcelona may not come again if he signs a two-year deal elsewhere this summer.

That would be a blow for Arsenal as he is an ‘incredible‘ player. But the race is clearly far from over given everything that has surrounded Barcelona over the last couple of years.