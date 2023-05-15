Ian Wright shares what Edu said to him at Arsenal’s training ground last week











Ian Wright has shared what Edu and Mikel Arteta told him when he visited Arsenal’s training ground last week.

Wright was speaking on the latest episode of the Wrighty’s House podcast.

He was reacting to Arsenal’s 3-0 defeat to Brighton that has effectively ended their title challenge.

After a cagey first half, the Gunners simply didn’t get going after the break.

Julio Enciso reacted quickly in the box to nod Brighton ahead before Deniz Undav benefitted from a Leandro Trossard mistake.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Pervis Estupinan completed the rout that kept Brighton’s European dream alive and put the final nail in the coffin for Arsenal’s title hopes.

Mikel Arteta will be disappointed with the nature of their defeat yesterday.

After a season of fighting for every point and scoring late winners, that resolve finally ended.

However, Ian Wright has been encouraged by what Edu has told him about Arsenal’s plans for next season.

The belief is that this is still just the start of the project, and improvements are coming.

Despite the current disappointment, Arsenal are a side on the up right now.

Wright shares Edu message after Arsenal training ground visit

Speaking on his podcast, Wright said: “Me going to the training ground eight days ago, and listening to Mikel [Arteta] and Edu.

“Talking about the excitement of what they believe is happening at the club.

“The players that they’re looking to get now, the players that are more than interested in coming.

“Now, they’re answering the calls, now Edu’s getting calls and what we’ve got to do now is like Mikel says, trust the process.”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

There are plenty of players Arsenal have been linked with recently that would be very interested in a move to The Emirates.

Declan Rice appears to be their top target, and his dream of playing in the Champions League will aid Arsenal’s pursuit.

They’ve also been linked with Moises Caicedo, although he may not be the most popular player at The Emirates right now.

His foul on Gabriel Martinelli was labelled as ‘disgraceful’ by Arsenal’s physio as he was forced off with an ankle problem.

