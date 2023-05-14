Report: Arsenal now in talks with PL rival about fee for 'underrated' player who wants to join the Gunners











Arsenal have now opened talks with West Ham United over a potential fee for Declan Rice as the Gunners look to win the race for the midfielder this summer.

That is according to a report from FootballTransfers, which suggests that the Gunners are yet to speak with the 24-year-old’s representatives as he focuses on the remainder of the campaign.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Of course, Arsenal pursuing Declan Rice has been on the cards for some time. The Times reported in January that the England international would be Mikel Arteta’s top target for the summer.

Arsenal have spoken to West Ham about potential Declan Rice fee

And it seems that the Gunners have stolen a march on their rivals for his signature. FootballTransfers reports that Arsenal have begun discussions with the Hammers over the possible fee and the structure of payments.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Those talks were held last week. But they are yet to speak to his representatives again after making some contact in January.

It would definitely appear that Arsenal are on pole position to win the race for Rice’s signature. The Gunners are in a fantastic place right now. And Rice is hitting some real form heading into the summer.

However, Arsenal fans will not get carried away. Of course, Edu and Arteta have done some outstanding business in recent years. But there does appear to have been a number of players they have been unable to get also.

And plenty of clubs will be on the lookout for a world-class midfielder this summer. So Arsenal will not be expecting a smooth ride towards securing the ‘underrated‘ West Ham captain’s signature.

The positive news for Arsenal fans is that appears that they have now really got the ball rolling.