Arsenal’s Head of Medical Services Gary O’Driscoll provided an update on Gabriel Martinelli’s fitness outside The Emirates last night.

O’Driscoll was approached outside the ground by a fan who asked him about various members of the squad.

Few would have expected yesterday’s match to be so feisty before kick-off.

Brighton and Arsenal are two teams synonymous with playing some of the best football in the league.

The Gunners typically start games incredibly quickly and try to establish an early lead.

Their recent form has seen a significant drop-off, however, and Brighton capitalised.

A reckless challenge from Gabriel Martinelli on Kaoru Mitoma saw the visitors awarded a free-kick.

He could have easily been booked, but Moises Caicedo quickly put in a poor challenge of his own on the Brazilian.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Martinelli required treatment, and although he tried to continue, was replaced a few minutes later by Leandro Trossard.

The signs didn’t look good for Martinelli, but O’Driscoll has now provided an update on the Arsenal forward.

It seems as though the 21-year-old’s season might not be over after all.

Asked by a fan how the Brazilian international was doing, O’Driscoll said: “Sore. Terrible foul, disgraceful foul. But you know, he’s a bit sore, but he should be OK.

“Yeah, I think he’ll be back before the end of the season.”

It’s fantastic news for Arsenal given the scenes at the end of the match.

When the full-time whistle blew, Martinelli was seen wearing a protective boot on his foot.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

This was a precaution from Arsenal’s medical team given the awkward angle his ankle turned under Caicedo’s challenge.

With just two games remaining and Arsenal’s title hopes virtually over, there may not be much point risking Martinelli.

Leandro Trossard has proved to be a fantastic backup, although he was at fault for Brighton’s second goal.

O’Driscoll’s update suggests Arsenal don’t expect Martinelli to have any long-term issues with his ankle injury.

Mikel Arteta’s biggest concern will be making sure he’s fully fit and raring to go next season.

