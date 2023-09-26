Ian Wright says he’s a huge fan of 24-year-old Liverpool player who starred vs West Ham

Ian Wright has admitted that he’s a huge fan of Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez.

Speaking on the Wrighty’s House Podcast, Wright reflected on another win for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Liverpool continued their fine start to the season against an impressive West Ham side.

They were indebted to Alisson Becker for keeping them in the game in the opening minutes, with Tomas Soucek and Michail Antonio squandering excellent opportunities.

Liverpool made them pay for not converting their early chances, with Mohamed Salah converting a first-half penalty.

The Egyptian absolutely leathered his spot kick, giving Alphonse Areola no chance to save his strike.

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Jarrod Bowen continued his impressive start to the season with a fantastic diving header to bring West Ham level before the break.

However, Darwin Nunez once again played his part in a Liverpool victory and Ian Wright admitted he loves watching the Uruguayan.

The 24-year-old found the back of the net for the fourth time this season but will know he should have scored at least once on Sunday.

He’s still not converting as many chances as he would like but looks so much more confident than last season.

Wright admits he loves Liverpool star Nunez

Speaking about their 3-1 win at the weekend, Wright said: “I’m a Darwin Nunez fan, I was obviously devastated to see him miss that chance.

“But then he scores an even more difficult chance but then all of a sudden West Ham give Alexis Mac Allister like five yards in the midfield to chip it over the fence.

“I’m thinking what are you doing after playing so well!”

It’s been suggested that Darwin Nunez could be the player that helps Liverpool push to challenge for the Premier League title this season.

Stephen Warnock admitted that the striker makes the difficult stuff look easy but still doesn’t convert his best chances.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Nunez is a fantastic player to watch and it’s no surprise Wright is a big fan of the Liverpool star.

He’s full of energy, unpredictable and capable of doing something absolutely ridiculous at a moment’s notice.

When football is becoming more and more predictable, Nunez is a breath of fresh air.