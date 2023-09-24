‘Makes the difficult stuff look easy’: BBC pundit amazed by ‘outstanding’ 24-year-old Liverpool player in win

Stephen Warnock has lauded Darwin Nunez for his outstanding goal as Liverpool beat West Ham to move up to second in the Premier League table.

Warnock was speaking to BBC Sport as the Uruguayan bagged his third league goal of the campaign to help Jurgen Klopp’s side overcome West Ham.

Darwin Nunez was making only his second league start of the season. But he already appears to be well on his way to eclipsing his respectable goals tally from his first year in England.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Nunez put Liverpool back in front on the hour mark, with a sublime piece of skill. The 24-year-old latched onto a ball from Alexis Mac Allister to volley home.

Warnock lauds Nunez after goal in Liverpool win

It was a superb finish from the forward. And Warnock suggested that the former Benfica man is almost baffling in the way he makes the most of the more difficult opportunities.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

“Nunez, he should have scored earlier on. This is an even more difficult opportunity he takes it on the flying volley, almost like a scissor kick and he finds the far left corner,” he told BBC Sport.

“He makes the difficult stuff look easy and he makes the easy look so hard. The relief on his face because he knew how important the chance was before but this is an outstanding finish from Darwin Nunez.”

Nunez definitely went into this season with a real point to prove. He boasted a decent strike-rate during his first year on Merseyside. However, his critics will suggest that a lot more was expected of him given the fee that brought him to Liverpool.

He has little say in his transfer fee. But he will have been desperate to silence those who have been critical.

Nunez is definitely off to a very good start to the season. He has four goals in all competitions – and that includes four substitute appearances in the Premier League so far.

Obviously, he is going to have to be patient at times. Liverpool have so much depth in the final third. And there are going to be times when Jurgen Klopp thinks they would be better off without Nunez in the side.

Clearly, he still needs to become that little more ruthless. But it is undoubtedly a very bright start to the season for the striker.