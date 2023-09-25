‘The difference’: BBC pundit suggests ‘brilliant’ £140k-a-week Liverpool player can push them to the title this season

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez helped himself to another fine goal yesterday as the Reds saw off West Ham at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s side showed their class to come from being 1-1 and under a bit of pressure to comfortably see the game out and take another big three points.

Of course, Nunez was once again key to the victory and speaking about him MOTD2 last night, Shay Given had high praise for the Uruguayan.

Shay Given lauds Darwin Nunez as Liverpool difference-maker

Nunez scored a fine goal a the Kop end yesterday to continue his good start to the season. As always, he did miss a bit of a sitter in the game as well but Reds fans are getting used to that.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

However, speaking on MOTD2, Given believes that Liverpool can indeed challenge for the title and that Nunez could be the man to make a difference.

“Nunez today, he scored again. I think he’s going to have a big season for Liverpool,” Given said.

“It’s is a brilliant finish. That’s his third goal already this season, there were question marks over him last season, can he be the difference for Liverpool this year? I said it before a ball was kicked, I think Liverpool could challenge for the title again this year.”

Nunez, who earns a steady £140k-a-week to be Liverpool’s number nine, will be hoping this really can be the season he shows just what he can do.

Getting better and better

There is absolutely no doubt that a year in England and another pre-season with the Reds has helped Darwin Nunez.

He looks a different animal and while he still has rash moments in front of goal, he looks like he’s going to score in most games.

Nunez can go and hit 20 goals for Liverpool with ease this season if he carries on. And if he does, then Given’s title prediction here might well be right.