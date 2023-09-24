Kevin Phillips absolutely amazed by ‘world-class’ Liverpool player vs West Ham

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker once again showed his quality in the first half today, denying West Ham United’s Tomas Soucek in the opening minutes.

Covering the match for Sky Sports, Kevin Phillips was very impressed by the 30-year-old Brazilian.

Much of the talk leading up to Sunday’s fixtures was focused on the North London derby.

Arsenal and Tottenham have both maintained unbeaten records in the Premier League as they try to chase down Manchester City.

However, Liverpool are in the same situation and are almost going under the radar with how well they’ve done this season.

It’s how Jurgen Klopp will want his side to be seen after a turbulent summer in the transfer market.

One player who remained at the club amid all that chaos was Alisson Becker.

Photo by Christian Hofer/Getty Images

The Brazilian is one of the best goalkeepers in the world and once again proved his worth today.

West Ham thought they were going to take the lead against Liverpool but Alisson had other ideas.

The 30-year-old once again proved his worth and allowed his teammates to take the lead minutes later down the other end, although he couldn’t keep his clean sheet going into the break.

Alisson impresses for Liverpool against West Ham

The Hammers had a fantastic chance in the opening minutes as Alexis Mac Allister was caught in possession.

Soucek was found unmarked in plenty of space, but he was denied by the incredible Brazilian.

Covering the match on Sky Sports, Phillips said: “A world-class save from Allison [Becker], he makes great connection from four yards out, it was a great ball in, [Tomas] Soucek unmarked in tonnes of space and he should have scored really…”

West Ham could have also scored through Michael Antonio but it was Mohamed Salah who eventually scored the opening goal.

He was brought down by Nayef Aguerd in the box and duly converted the penalty.

Salah may have been slightly fortunate that Alphonse Areola dived the wrong way but he won’t be complaining after missing several efforts last season will be glad to have improved his record.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Alisson has been phenomenal for Liverpool for years and West Ham are the latest team to face him at his very best.

His teammates past and present have praised his ability, while his power has been compared to that of captain Virgil van Dijk.