Ian Wright says 24-year-old Arsenal player was actually ‘unbelievable’ vs Man United

Ian Wright has singled out Arsenal star Declan Rice for his performance against Manchester United last weekend.

The Arsenal legend was revelling in the result while speaking on the Wrighty’s House Podcast.

Matches between Arsenal and Manchester United always tend to be dramatic and Sunday’s clash at the Emirates was no exception.

With the scores level at 1-1 with just a few minutes left to play, the visitors thought they’d scored a late winner through Alejandro Garnacho.

However, he was played offside by Gabriel Magalhaes just as the ball was played and the hosts made Erik ten Hag’s side pay.

Declan Rice converted a Bukayo Saka corner at the back post to send the Emirates crazy.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

It was his first goal for the club and the perfect time to score it.

Gabriel Jesus made sure of the result in the 101st minute as he made his claim to return to Arsenal’s starting line-up.

Wright admitted after the match that Declan Rice deserved huge credit for his performance against Man United.

He suggested that aside from the goal, he put in a display worthy of plenty of praise.

Wright loved Rice’s performance vs Manchester United

Speaking about the game on his podcast, Wright said: “Can I just mention Declan Rice? It’s the game right, I love the game, I enjoyed the game, I loved the way we went at Man United and everything.

“But I love the fact that Declan scored that goal because he played so well in the game and if he’d not scored that goal he wouldn’t have got the kind of love that he got.

“And I think that he deserved that because he was fantastic, fantastic in the game. Unbelievable.

“It’s a game we had to win.”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Every Arsenal fan will join Wright in praising Rice’s performance against Man United on Sunday.

Bukayo Saka has shared what Rice told him after the win that’s sure to please the Emirates faithful.

He’s fully embracing his new team and has already impressed his new teammates.

Mikel Arteta will be praying that he returns from England duty unscathed with the beginning of their Champions League campaign and a North London derby on the horizon.