Bukayo Saka has shared what Declan Rice said to him right after Arsenal beat Manchester United on Sunday.

Saka has been speaking to talkSPORT after linking up with the England squad ahead of their Euros qualifiers.

It’s been a brilliant start to the season for Arsenal as they’ve managed to pick up three wins out of four games in the Premier League. Rice eventually grabbed the decisive goal on Sunday as Arsenal picked up a 3-1 win over United at the Emirates Stadium.

The 24-year-old’s late strike in stoppage time put the Gunners 2-1 up before Gabriel Jesus wrapped up the win.

It was Rice’s first goal in an Arsenal shirt after making the switch from West Ham over the summer. And Saka claims that Rice has been left blown away by the ‘crazy’ atmosphere at the Emirates Stadium.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Saka shares what Rice told him after Arsenal beat United

Speaking to talkSPORT, Saka was asked about the moment ‘Rice Rice Baby’ rang around the Emirates after Arsenal’s latest signing scored the winning goal on Sunday.

“Yeah, that was amazing man,” Saka said. “I think I’ve watched his goal back over 20 times.

“It was an unbelievable moment for him, his family and even the stadium. He even told me that the Emirates is crazy when he felt the atmosphere.

“He’s right, it’s really special to play there so I’m just happy that he’s happy. He’s performing and obviously, he got his first goal so I don’t think there’s a better moment for him to get his first goal. I’m happy for him.”

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

It’s been an encouraging start to life in North London for Rice as he’s impressed in the middle of the park so far.

His first goal for the club will only further boost his confidence and he looks set to play a key role under Mikel Arteta this season.

Arsenal were lacking real depth at the base of midfield last season and Thomas Partey’s dip in form significantly hindered their title challenge.

But Rice will certainly provide more than just cover in the role as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.