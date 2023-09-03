Pundit points out what Arsenal player did to make sure Garnacho was just offside for his goal v Arsenal

Alejandro Garnacho thought he had won it for Manchester United at Arsenal today before his goal was ruled out for offside.

The young winger had slotted past Aaron Ramsdale only for VAR to rule the goal out for offside. In the end, Arsenal won out 3-1 thanks to two late goals from Declan Rice and then Gabriel Jesus.

And watching on for the BBC, former Gunner Matthew Upson pointed out what Arsenal defender Gabriel had done to ensure Garnacho was just offside.

Gabriel movement sees Garnacho ruled offside against Arsenal

The offside call for the goal was one of the closer ones we have seen this season. In the end, the call was right as the lines showed it.

However, Upson pointed out on BBC comms that if it wasn’t for Gabriel holding a certain pose, then Garnacho might well have been ruled onside.

“My first gut was that he’s offside. We are not bang level here but we are not miles off,” Upson said.

“The freeze frame just shows you Gabriel was like if you are stood on the edge of something and don’t want to fall off. He was holding that pose and if he had taken a natural stride he probably would have played him on.

“It was a lovely finish from Garnacho one v one though.”

The goal being ruled out ended up being crucial as we know. For Garnacho, it will be one that he’s thinking of for a while.

Gabriel just does enough

As Upson pointed out here, there was just enough in this for Garnacho to be offside.

If Gabriel hadn’t done what he did, then there’s every chance the goal would have stood and we’d be looking at a completely different result here.

Arsenal will care little, though. It’s a huge three points and a massive win heading into a break.