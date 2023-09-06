‘He’s unbelievable’: Bukayo Saka amazed by Arsenal player who he thinks is only going to get better

Bukayo Saka has lauded Declan Rice and suggested that the Arsenal midfielder is only going to get better as he was asked about getting the chance to play with him for both club and country.

Saka was speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live ahead of the first international break of the campaign, which sees England face Ukraine and Scotland.

Of course, Declan Rice went into the break off the back of his most special moment yet for Arsenal. It was the midfielder the fans were serenading at full-time after their win over Manchester United.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Rice had powered home the goal which had given Mikel Arteta’s men the lead in stoppage-time at the Emirates. The goal had sent the ground into a frenzy which probably did not calm down until long after the final whistle.

Saka lauds Arsenal and England teammate Declan Rice

Obviously, Bukayo Saka is no stranger to eliciting that reaction from Arsenal fans. And it is probably fair to say that Saka and Rice have been two of Arsenal’s best players this season.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Saka was asked about now playing with Rice for both club and country. And clearly, he is enjoying the experience.

“Yeah, he’s unbelievable and he’s only going to get better, so like I said, it’s an exciting season and definitely a few years for club and country,” he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

Arsenal now have a large core of the squad who are in their early to mid 20-s. And much of the team has been playing together for some time already.

They should only improve in the next few years. And adding players such as Rice to the mix is only going to improve the likelihood of Arsenal realising their full potential and clinching plenty of silverware.

Certainly, there does not appear to be a limit to what Saka could achieve. He has only turned 22 this week. And yet, he is already one of the very best players in the division.

Rice meanwhile, continues to keep improving. So he may be another who finds himself some way off hitting his ceiling.