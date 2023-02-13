Ian Wright reacts after hearing who could be Leeds United's next manager











Ian Wright has now had his say on the manager situation at Leeds United.

Wright was speaking on Match of the Day 2 after Leeds’s defeat to Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

It was Michael Skubala’s second game in charge of the club as interim boss following Jesse Marsch’s sacking.

After earning a point at Old Trafford on Wednesday, Skubala couldn’t repeat that feat yesterday.

Erik ten Hag’s side ground out a 2-0 win, with Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho scoring in the final ten minutes.

Ten Hag admitted after the match that he had congratulated Skubala for his work on the touchline.

Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

However, Leeds director Victor Orta has a big decision on his hands to appoint the right successor.

The likes of Alfred Schreuder and Andoni Iraola have been linked with the job.

Schreuder was seen in the stands at Elland Road yesterday ahead of talks with Orta today.

Ian Wright has now given his verdict on Leeds’s search for a new manager and what he thinks they should be looking for.

Ian Wright worried about Leeds manager search

On Match of the Day 2, Wright wass presented with the names of a number of managers linked with the Leeds job.

Alfred Schreuder, Andoni Iraola, Nuno Espirito Santo and Michael Skubala were just some of the names suggested.

“That’s the thing, you’re going to get them scoring,” Wright said.

“I worry for the Leeds fans because it feels like it’s the same people who are in charge who are going to try and get the next manager and it feels a bit desperate.

“Is it the first choice? Second choice? Third choice? Are you going to stay with this guy [Michael] Skubala, to maybe get them through it?

“Could you even have hung in there with Jesse Marsch to see if they could have got them through?

“But they didn’t see it out and now we’re going to have to see how it goes because it looks a little bit desperate to me.”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Leeds face Everton on Saturday which could have huge implications for their Premier League survival.

Victor Orta needs to have decided on who will be the next Leeds boss before that game.

There’s so much potential in the Leeds squad right now, but as Ian Wright says, they need the right manager to guide a group of young players.

It’s hard to disagree with sacking Marsch as Wright has suggested, although it could have potentially been done sooner.

With Southampton also searching for a new boss, Leeds need to act fast to bring in the best person for the job possible.

