What Victor Orta was doing during Leeds United vs Manchester United yesterday











Leeds United sporting director Victor Orta has a huge week ahead of him at Elland Road.

The club are without a manager, and without a league win since before the World Cup.

A report from The Athletic has now outlined what Orta was doing during yesterday’s Leeds match.

It was the second game in charge for caretaker manager Michael Skubala.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

After guiding Leeds to a point at Old Trafford on Wednesday, he couldn’t repeat that feat against the same opponents yesterday.

As has been the case so often this season, their performances over the course of those two games was worth more than just a single point.

Jesse Marsch was sacked after just under a year in charge of Leeds.

The final nail in the coffin was a 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest, where they played well but couldn’t find the back of the net.

Victor Orta now has to make a decision that could have huge implications for Leeds United’s future.

He needs to choose the right person to succeed Marsch, or risk another spell outside the Premier League.

Victor Orta has huge Leeds United choice to make

The Athletic have now relayed what Orta was doing in the lead up, and during, their match against Manchester United.

‘Manchester United was the fixture that weighed heaviest but even that had to know its place.

‘Leeds are juggling balls behind the scenes and as Victor Orta took in a children’s game in the suburb of Adel, he was on his phone constantly.

‘He had business to handle. Shortly before 10am, news must have reached him of Southampton sacking Nathan Jones, another club driven by their own loss of faith.’

Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images

Even before Leeds played in the afternoon, Orta was working hard to sort out who will be the club’s next manager.

This continued throughout the match, with Southampton’s decision to sack Nathan Jones complicating matters.

They may not be competing for the same coaches though, with the Saints interested in Marsch’s services.

Marcelo Gallardo has already ruled himself out of the running for the Leeds job.

Meanwhile, ex-Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder was at Leeds United yesterday ahead of talks with Victor Orta.

Orta may have been at the match yesterday, but would certainly have been preoccupied with other matters.

Whoever he does appoint needs to hit the ground running immediately.

They have a huge six-pointer against Everton to prepare for on Saturday.

