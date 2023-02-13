Erik Ten Hag shares what he told Leeds United caretaker Michael Skubala at full-time yesterday











Leeds United interim boss Michael Skubala appears to have earned the respect of Manchester United’s Erik ten Hag.

A report from The Athletic has relayed what the Dutchman said to Skubala at the full-time whistle yesterday.

After a spirited performance at Old Trafford on Wednesday, Leeds welcomed their fierce rivals to Elland Road yesterday.

Leeds would have been disappointed to only come away with a point against Erik Ten Hag’s side last week.

Wilfried Gnonto’s brilliant early finish and Raphael Varane’s own goal gave Leeds a valuable 2-0 lead.

However, they couldn’t hang on, and had to settle for a point.

Manchester United then made sure Leeds remained just above the bottom three yesterday, as Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho found the back of the net.

It means Leeds continue to search for their first league win since the World Cup, and could be in the relegation zone tonight if Everton defeat Liverpool.

Ten Hag was very complimentary about Michael Skubala after Leeds’s defeat yesterday.

Whether the under-21s coach can earn the senior job on a full-time basis is yet to be seen.

Ten Hag praises Leeds caretaker Skubala

The Athletic’s report has shared what the Manchester United manager said to Skubala at full-time.

The pair shared a ‘warm handshake’ before Ten Hag said: “Well done. They were two great games.”

It’s a comment that Skubala may take some heart from, but ultimately won’t help keep Leeds in the Premier League.

The search is now very much on for Leeds to find a successor to Jesse Marsch in the coming days.

Marcelo Gallardo has ruled himself out of the running as he continues to take a break from football.

There are reportedly talks set to take place between Victor Orta and former Ajax boss Alfred Schreuder soon.

Skubala’s experience as under-21s coach would certainly help him if he’s offered the job on a permanent basis.

It’s a young Leeds team, and he’s already shown he’s capable of developing those players quickly.

The likes of Crysencio Summerville, Sam Greenwood and Wilfried Gnonto have all benefitted from his tutelage.

Ten Hag was also impressed with Skubala after their Leeds double header.

It’s now up in the air whether Skubala will get the chance to lead the side out against Everton on Saturday.

