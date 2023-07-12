Ian Wright has ‘never seen anyone’ work as hard as Tottenham’s latest target

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move to sign Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher this summer, and the midfielder’s work rate really amazed Ian Wright last year.

Spurs deserve a lot of credit for the work they’ve done in the window so far. They’ve signed Guglielmo Vicario, James Maddison and Manor Solomon, who are all really impressive signings.

Tottenham are still not done though, they are looking for more reinforcements, and The Telegraph have revealed that Chelsea midfielder Gallagher is a target.

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Ian Wright raved about Tottenham target Conor Gallagher last year

There has been a lot of speculation that Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg could leave Tottenham this summer.

The Dane has almost always been one of the first names on the team sheet for Spurs since he joined them, but there is a big chance he could be sold in the coming weeks.

The report claims that Conor Gallagher of Chelsea is being viewed as a potential replacement for Hojbjerg at Tottenham this summer, with the Englishman’s future at Stamford Bridge up in the air.

It has been claimed that he could cost up to £50 million, which is a massive fee for someone who started just 18 games in the Premier League last season.

However, Ian Wright‘s comments about Gallagher last year suggest he may well be worth the big bucks.

The Arsenal legend said on the Wrighty’s House podcast in March 2022, when Gallagher was on loan at Crystal Palace: “One of the key things, and it’s very obvious, they need to do something about either signing Conor Gallagher or finding somebody who does what he does.

“Because I’ve never seen anyone work that hard, closing down, running back, linking up with the defence, the midfield, going forward with the forwards. He gives them so much, that if you take him out, I think they lose a lot.”

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

TBR View:

Ange Postecoglou is the type of manager who demands a lot from his players. Perhaps, that’s why he’s keen to sign Conor Gallagher for Tottenham now.

The Englishman isn’t really a first-choice at Stamford Bridge. Club record signing Enzo Fernandez is ahead of him, while Mauricio Pochettino is really pushing to sign Moises Caicedo now.

Gallagher’s chances of regular game time will likely take a big hit next season, which is why he has been heavily linked with a move away from Chelsea.

However, whether the Blues will sanction a move to Tottenham over other clubs remains to be seen.