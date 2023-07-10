‘Unbelievable’ £100m star is pushing to join Chelsea, he wants to work with Pochettino

The latest reports suggest that Moises Caicedo is very keen to move to Chelsea and he is trying to make sure the move happens.

According to TEAMtalk, who were told this information by Graeme Bailey, Caicedo’s current club Brighton are accepting that they will lose to midfielder to Chelsea this summer.

Apparently, Chelsea are confident in securing the deal. Caicedo is pushing for the move and is very excited by the prospect of working with Mauricio Pochettino.

The report goes on to say that the only worry for both Caicedo and Chelsea is the fact that the valuation of him is currently quite high. Brighton reportedly value him at around £100million.

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Moises Caicedo is pushing to join Chelsea

Caicedo is a very good player and this is emphasised by the fact that Arsenal and Manchester United have also been heavily linked to the midfielder.

The ‘unbelievable‘ player is still only 21 years-old. He is already playing at a very high level and it is frightening thinking about the world-class potential he most definitely possesses.

Chelsea have an abundance of players at the club. Despite this, when top stars like Caicedo are available and wanting to join you, you cannot say no.

If they were able to sign him then they would definitely improve their midfield. Pochettino is already proving to be a good managerial appointment as footballers want to play for him.

Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images

They would no doubt have to sell some more players in order to fund this transfer. Players like Conor Gallagher and Callum Hudson-Odoi are academy products but it is questionable as to whether they are top Premier League level stars.

There needs to be some big decisions made at Chelsea. Finishing in the bottom half of the table was an embarrassment from them. They may have to make some tough decisions in order to be back battling for European football.