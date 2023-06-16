The Ange Postecoglou era at Tottenham Hotspur has begun, but Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg may not be there to witness it when the new season starts in August.

Spurs took their time in finding their new manager. It took over two months for Daniel Levy to decide on Postecoglou, but almost everyone can agree he is a good appointment.

Tottenham players should be really excited to work with Postecoglou, but talkSPORT claim Hojbjerg could be sold.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg won’t be a regular starter under Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham

Tottenham signed Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Southampton back in the summer of 2020.

The ‘amazing‘ Dane has been a regular for the club under all their managers since, but his time at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium could be about to come to an end now.

The report claims that Spurs are now willing to listen to offers for Hojbjerg.

That’s because the Dane, who played 35 times in the Premier League last season, will not be a guaranteed starter under new boss Postecoglou, who is set to sign a new midfielder himself.

Hojbjerg has made mistakes, but he has mostly been a reliable asset for Spurs.

If they lose him, a replacement is an absolute necessity, especially considering that Rodrigo Bentancur isn’t expected to be back anytime soon.

Photo by Federico Maranesi/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

TBR View:

Rumours around Hojbjerg’s Tottenham future have been floating around for a while now.

The Dane has played regularly for Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo, Antonio Conte, Cristian Stellini and even Ryan Mason at Tottenham. He is among their leaders and often one of the first names on the team sheet.

However, his performances in the second half of last season, much like many of his teammates, wasn’t up to the mark, and Spurs could do with an upgrade in that position.

It will be interesting to see where Hojbjerg will end up if he’s sold this summer.