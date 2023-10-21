‘I want to stay’: £120,000-a-week player confirms he doesn’t want to leave Arsenal

Arsenal star Ben White has confirmed that he is open to extending his stay at the club by signing a brand-new contract.

The Englishman has been a Gunner for over two years now, and he is a fan favourite. Everybody at Arsenal loves him, and all things point towards a new contract for White now.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Ben White says he wants to stay at Arsenal for a long time

Arsenal signed Ben White from Brighton and Hove Albion for £50 million in the summer of 2021 (BBC).

Plenty of eyebrows were raised at the time, with numerous pundits having a real go at the Englishman after his debut at Brentford on the opening day of that season.

White has since barely put a foot wrong. He has been magnificent for Arsenal and has almost never had a bad game for Mikel Arteta‘s side.

The Arsenal boss and Edu have been impressed with White and want to offer him a new contract soon. Nothing’s signed just yet, but the defender has confirmed that he wants to put pen to paper.

When asked if he’s eager to sign a new deal, White told Sky Sports: “Yeah, of course. I want to stay at Arsenal for as long as I can, stay at the highest level and push this club back to where it needs to be.

“Whenever that’s spoken about, it’s an amazing feeling that someone wants you. I’ve still got a few years left on my current contract, so even to be speaking about it is a nice feeling.”

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Ben White is Arsenal’s most underrated player

Even though Ben White has been one of Arsenal’s best players since the start of last season, he doesn’t seem to get enough credit.

We’ve seen people picking the likes of Pedro Porro and Diogo Dalot ahead of him in combined lineups, which is just ludicrous, in our opinion.

White’s performances almost never get the credit it deserves, and we really think he’s Arsenal’s and perhaps even the Premier League’s most underrated player.

Arsenal take on Chelsea this evening and White will start. If the £120,000-a-week (Spotrac) Gunners star has a good game, Mykhaylo Mudryk or whoever starts on his side won’t get a sniff of goal.