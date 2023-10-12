‘Outstanding’ 26-year-old has been Arsenal’s most underrated player this season

It’s been another encouraging start to the season for Arsenal and defender Ben White who has arguably been the most underrated player in the side.

Described by Kevin Campell as ‘outstanding’ after his performance against Manchester City, the 26-year-old is going from strength to strength in Mikel Arteta’s back line.

After eight matches, the Gunners are level at the top of the league with rivals Tottenham.

That success has had to be built on a water-tight defence as aside from Bukayo Saka, none of Arsenal’s attackers are in prolific form in front of goal.

Arteta made a bold call on the opening day of the season, dropping the everpresent Gabriel Magalhaes to the bench.

It meant Ben White partnered William Saliba at centre-back with Thomas Partey and new signing Jurrien Timber at full-back.

Timber, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jakub Kiwior each took turns playing at left-back before Oleksandr Zinchenko returned to the side.

Gabriel eventually earned his place back when Partey picked up an injury and White shifted back out onto the right.

MORE ARSENAL STORIES

L-R0 William Saliba and Ben White celebrate the 1st Arsenal goal, scored by Eddie Nketiah during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Nottingham Forest at Emirates Stadium on August 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Despite all of these changes, Arsenal continued to grind out results even when not playing their best football.

White’s performances for Arsenal this season have played a huge part in that and the stats back up what a brilliant start he’s had.

White has been Arsenal’s most underrated player this season

According to FBRef, Ben White has won every single tackle he’s attempted in the league this season.

He’s also already off the mark in terms of goals, nodding in a Martin Odegaard delivery against Bournemouth.

His confidence on the ball was evident against Manchester City when he was turning Jeremy Doku inside out.

He didn’t even look fazed when Saka was out of the side at the weekend, looking just as comfortable supporting Gabriel Jesus further up the pitch.

Arsenal are going to need the likes of Ben White to be at the top of their game all season if they want to go one better than last year.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

It speaks volumes that Arteta has felt comfortable switching up White’s position so frequently and he’s not even been played in midfield yet where Brighton would occasionally use him.

He’s already faced the likes of Son Heung-min, Doku and Antony and lived to tell the tale.

His next test will likely be Raheem Sterling when Arsenal face Chelsea after the international break.