Fabrizio Romano has good news to share with Arsenal fans this morning

Fabrizio Romano has shared some exciting news for Arsenal fans on Monday morning.

The transfer insider took to X this morning and claimed that Arsenal are confident Ben White will sign a fresh contract soon.

Arsenal have tied some key players down on new deals over the past few months, with the likes of Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka all putting pen to paper.

The Gunners have been busy in the transfer market but securing the futures of their biggest stars has been a key priority for them.

And after Martin Odegaard became the latest player to commit his future to Arsenal last month, it seems that Ben White could follow suit.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal confident over new White contract

Fabrizio Romano took to social media on Monday morning and claimed that Arsenal are confident over a new contract for White.

The 25-year-old remains in negotiations with the club but is happy in North London.

He wrote: “Arsenal are more than confident to get new deal done and sealed soon for Ben White. Negotiations are ongoing since August/September, as reported earlier.

“White, happy at Arsenal as club want his new contract sealed after Odegaard signed last month.”

White has been a standout performer for Arsenal after making the switch to North London from Brighton back in 2021.

The Englishman has excelled at right-back over the past year after initially playing alongside Gabriel Magalhaes in central defence.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal have managed to to tie down some of their most important players on new contracts over the past year and if White is next, that would be a huge boost for Arteta.

While White’s solid performances often go under the radar, he’s proven to be a consistently brilliant defender under Arteta.