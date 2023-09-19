Arsenal prioritising contract talks with two players; ‘fantastic’ star’s new deal is now imminent

A report has named the two players Arsenal are prioritising handing new contracts to, with one deal apparently set to be announced imminently.

According to Football Transfers, the Gunners hierarchy are currently pushing to tie both Martin Odegaard and Ben White down to fresh terms.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

After years of errors and questionable decisions in the transfer market, Arsenal have done some incredible work in the last few seasons. Not only have they got very little wrong when the windows are open, but they have also ensured that their best players have little reason to leave.

Of course, their talisman over the last couple of years has arguably been Martin Odegaard. The Norwegian has been an outstanding captain.

Arsenal prioritising new contracts for Odegaard and White

And it seems that he is ready to commit his long-term future to the club. Football Transfers reports that Arsenal are prioritising new contracts for both Odegaard and Ben White.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

And in fact, Odegaard’s new contract is set to be announced imminently.

It would be a huge boost for Arsenal to agree new deals with both Odegaard and White. Both men have been hugely important to the Gunners over the last few years. And they are both approaching what should be the primes of their careers.

White offers plenty of versatility, having played regularly as both a right-back and centre-back since his move from Brighton. He also has the ability to push further forward.

Meanwhile, Odegaard has proved to be a brilliant leader. Erling Haaland suggested that he is a ‘fantastic‘ player.

It not only hands the fans a boost, but it also sends a really positive message out to potential transfer targets.

Arsenal have put the foundations in place which could allow the club to enjoy success for years to come. And it seems that the next contract announcement may now not be too far away.