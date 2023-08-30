Celtic now close in on signing £10m player who has improved so much recently

Celtic are closing in on a loan move for Liverpool’s 26-year-old centre-back, Nat Phillips according to a report in The Times.

Brendan Rodgers is desperate to add quality to his backline and has identified Phillips, who is valued at £10m, as a player who he believes will add that to his first-team squad.

A product of Bolton Wanderers Acadamy, Phillips joined Liverpool’s Academy in 2016. Just two years later he was training with the first team under Jurgen Klopp.

In his time at the club, Phillips has made just 29 appearances for Liverpool but did also have two spells on loan. One at VFB Stuttgart in season 2019/20 and then at Bournemouth in season 2021/22.

However, despite not featuring much in the Liverpool first team, Reds boss, Jurgen Klopp has previously praised Phillips for his improvement at Liverpool during his time.

Back in December 2021, the Liverpool boss singled out Phillips for some special praise as it was being reported that he could be set to leave the club at that time.

Klopp said [Liverpool Echo], “People often ask me which player made the biggest improvements under my leadership, and I say Robert Lewandowski.

“That’s probably right, but not far off that is Nat Phillips, just in a completely different department.

“I remember when I saw Nat Phillips first. I spoke to him after the game and he’s one of the smartest players I ever worked with.”

Klopp continued, “But his development is absolutely insane. You saw it last year, you would have said: ‘Nat Phillips, oh my God, he plays in the last line?’

“People love him because of his heading but with his feet he is unbelievable.

Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

“He’s a late starter, but his development is unbelievable.”

So it seems that if Celtic can pull off this deal, Brendan Rodgers is getting a very good defender. Phillips will certainly suit Rodgers’ style of building play from the back as he is clearly very good with the ball at his feet.

With less than three days left of the transfer window, it seems like Rodgers is pulling out the stops to get the quality that he feels he so desperately needs to improve his first team.

With Luis Palma on the way and Celtic closing in on Phillips, Rodgers looks like he could be halfway through securing the four priority players he is said to be looking to add before the transfer window slams shut on Friday.

