‘It’s just strange’: John Hartson finds it so weird why Celtic sold 28-year-old player this summer

There have been many questions raised this summer about Celtic’s transfer business. Whether the incomings are good enough to see us compete in the Champions League or retain the title, the supporters are not entirely happy with how this summer has gone.

And there is one piece of business that former Celtic striker, John Hartson, isn’t entirely happy about and he seemed to criticise the club for allowing it to happen.

Hartson said, [The Go Radio Football Show], “Why did we get rid of [Carl] Starfelt? If he wanted to go then tell him to go for £10 million or you’re not going anywhere.

“There’s always players that want to go. It’s a strange one how clubs work. I wasn’t a huge fan of Starfelt but he grew on me.

“And I thought he became solid at times. He was always in there, he was always competitive. But to sell him, to sell one of your better centre-halves, knowing that [Cameron] Carter-Vickers has got an injury, it’s just strange.”

Photo by Richard Callis /Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Although Celtic have replaced Starfelt with Gustaf Lagerbielke, there is absolutely no doubt that we miss his steeliness and determination at the heart of the defence.

Yes, he was prone to an error or two, but overall he was a very good defender that was, in truth, given a very rough time by the Scottish media.

However, he’s gone now and whilst we can look back with hindsight and criticise the decision to let him go, the capture of Liverpool defender, Nat Phillips, will help steer the club through this rocky period of injuries until Carter-Vickers and Nawrocki return.

