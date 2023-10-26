‘I saw’: Diego Simeone lists four things that he loved about Celtic’s performance last night

Celtic’s performance against Atletico Madrid last night left the Hoops support absolutely buzzing.

Leaving the match, I could sense from the crowd that despite being held to a 2-2 draw, the Celtic fans were very impressed with what they had seen from their team.

But they were not the only ones who were impressed. Atletico manager Diego Simeone was also captivated by Celtic and listed four things that he enjoyed about the Hoops side’s performance.

Simeone said [The Sun], “I wasn’t surprised at all. I saw how well they played against Feyenoord and Lazio.

“In the second half they ran out of ideas a bit, but I was impressed with their speed and dynamism and their ability to move the ball forward at pace and create chances.”

Celtic’s best performance of the season?

For me? Absolutely. In the first ten minutes, Celtic blew their opponents away. A goal in the first two minutes set the tone for the first hour and, coupled with the passionate crowd, it seemed to knock the La Liga side for six.

Maeda’s incredible work rate and Scales’ brilliant performance at the back were two highlights in a night that promised to deliver a memorable result for Celtic.

And in a way, it did. A 2-2 draw is a very respectable scoreline against a side that dismantled Real Madrid no less than a month ago.

However, the result last night does leave Celtic an uphill task in getting out of this group, especially after Feyenoord beat Lazio 3-0. It’s not impossible but it will be a big ask.

But if Celtic can bring all four of the things that impressed Simeone to the final three Champions League fixtures, who knows what can happen?

