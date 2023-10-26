‘Unbelievable’: Pat Bonner was astounded by the performance of 26-year-old Celtic player last night

As per the norm, an excellent performance by Celtic in the Champions League brings with it the inevitable pouring over by the Scottish media pundits.

The former Celtic hero praised Maeda’s performance against Atletico Madrid and said the Japan star put in a ‘hell of a shift’ for Brendan Rodgers’s side.

Bonner said [BBC Sportsound], “The other thing I would say is that you know, we talked before the game about the impact the bench can have.

“You know, he left [Daizen] Maeda on and played him through the middle. Maeda looked tired also because he put a hell of a shift in.

“He put an unbelievable shift in on the defensive side plus some of the runs he was making.”

Daizen Maeda continues to impress for Celtic

The Japan international has been much lauded this season for his performances under Brendan Rodgers for Celtic.

Maeda has an incredible engine that makes him so valuable to how Celtic attack and for offering a first line of defence when they lose the ball.

Already this season in the SPFL, Maeda has proven just how important he is to how Rodgers wants to play and although he gets some criticism for his delivery in the final third, he has been working on improving that side of his game.

If Maeda can nurture that part of his game then he would become an extremely potent attacking weapon for Celtic.

However, the Celtic fans must be delighted with his performances for the club so far despite that. The amount of defensive work he puts in is just as important as his attacking intent and you cannot underestimate that side of his game.

Tipped to be good enough for the English Premier League, Maeda has the potential to be one of the best wingers in the game and going on last night’s performance, he is not too far off it.

